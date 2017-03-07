German Tuner Mansory Delights and Dumbfounds at Geneva

Luxury car tuner Mansory of Brand, Germany, transformed a number of exclusive luxury cars and SUVs at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Some of them work, while others have our sympathy.

Kourosh Mansory has been turning prestigious rides into special wheels since 1989. This year’s targets include supercars, SUVs, and drop-tops from Maserati, Ferrari, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce, to name a few.

Here’s a peek at a few highlights from the top-shelf tuner making the Swiss scene. You can decide if it’s a Mansory that works or deserves a “Man, sorry ’bout your car.”

Mansory Maserati Levante S

Orange may be the new black, but this wide-body Maserati Levante S by Mansory looks pretty juicy. From the smoked grille with vertical and horizontal accents to the rear diffuser and spoilers, this Maserati looks wild coming and going.

“Maserati named its luxury SUV after a moderate easterly wind. The refinement by Mansory, however, is more like a hurricane,” Mansory touts in its latest release.

A blast of orange paint engulfs the sporty SUV and contrasts nicely with its carbon-fiber hood with a wide scoop.

Under the hood, the twin-turbo V-6 gets a 34-horsepower boost, a sports air filter, and new sports silencer around back.

There are plenty of carbon-fiber accents on the mudguards, door handles, and rear spoiler too. The Mansory Maserati rolls on Diamond Black 22-inch alloy wheels. Diamond Silver is also an option.

Inside it gets a bright orange makeover on the dash, console, sport steering wheel, leather-covered seats, and aluminum pedals.

Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider

Mansory bumped up the horsepower of a Ferrari 488 Spider’s twin-turbo 3.9-liter V-8 engine up to 780 hp, so maybe the open-top version of the company’s 4XX Siracusa supercar is best driven rather than eyeballed.

It gets a new front apron with air inlets modified to provide an optimal airflow into the cooling unit says Mansory. It also receives a new rear apron with an integrated diffusor and compact double rear spoiler.

The Liquid Black paint, 22-inch gold rims, combined with a marbled painted engine bay cover makes it a more pretentious Prancing Horse than one we preferred to be seen in.

Inside it gets a carbon-fiber steering wheel and a redesigned center console control unit. The dash is smothered in leather and there are 4XX badges on the seats, floor mats, and doorsills.

Mansory Porsche Panamera

This is Mansory’s first crack at the Porsche Panamera and the Candy Red, carbon-fiber infused hauler may leave you speechless. The yellow accents might be a bit over the top, but think how at home it will look in a McDonald’s parking lot.

“Carbon[-fiber] as far as the eye can see – the Mansory brand is one of the most prolific users of this advanced material outside of the world of Formula 1 and space travel,” the company boasts about its latest out of this world creation.

Mansory makes its own carbon components and does not rely on suppliers. The Porsche’s engine gets a 34-hp power bump and an additional 30 lb-ft of torque we are told. Inside gets a sports steering wheel, leather and carbon-fiber seats, console, fittings, and other fancy bits.

Mansory Rolls-Royce Dawn

The Rolls-Royce Dawn gets the full Bavarian experience and we are not sure if the gang from Goodwood, England would totally approve.

Up front of the fancy four-seater gets bigger air intakes on its front spoiler and a blacked-out hood. Side skirts were sculptured to give the classy, convertible a lower and sleeker look and the black soft top compliments the Liquid Black paint job.

The engine gets bumped up to 740 hp from 570 hp and can zip from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds Mansory claims. Top speed has been pushed up from 155 to 177 mph.

Inside the drop-top gets white, red, and black trim with brushed aluminum and a highly polished piano lacquer cockpit with a leather dashboard and seats.

If you like what you see and need a fancy upgrade for your haute wheels, visit www.mansory.com for more information about the company's latest vehicle makeovers at Geneva and abroad.