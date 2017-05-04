Mansory Debuts Its Version of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

You never know what’s going to come out of German tuner house Mansory — almost every single body panel of this “upgraded” Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 shown here has been touched. From front to back, Mansory adds a new front fascia, front lip splitter, grille, hood, front quarter panels, wing mirrors, side skirts, rear bumper, rear diffusor, rear hatch, rear wing, and wheels.

According to the company, these extensive body modifications are all in the quest for reducing weight and optimized performance as well as giving the GLS 63 AMG a more aggressive and “powerful impression.”

The wheels, which Mansory supplies, measure 22-inches and are ultra-light forged rims that have been developed for the company’s SUVs.

Inside the cabin, Mansory set loose its upholstery department on the steering wheel, seats, door cars, entertainment console, pedals, and carpets. All leather and suede appears to have been diamond stitched and quilted for a more opulent feel

However, any Mansory car wouldn’t be complete without a host of performance upgrades that take already superfluously fast automobiles and turn the wick up — and this GLS 63 AMG is no different. To help the heavy SUV corner faster, Mansory installed a pneumatic suspension system that can drop the whole car by 1.18-inches, thereby improving the SUV’s center of gravity. Power has been increased to a colossal 828 hp and 848 lb-ft. With this added performance, Mansory ups the GLS 63 AMG’s top speed by 28 mph to hit 193 mph.

Mansory hasn’t stated when the company’s GLS 63 AMG will be available for purchase, or how much the upgrade will cost. However, with Mansory’s history of adding mega dollars to a car’s purchase price in the past, the GLS 63 AMG likely won’t have a budget friendly sticker.