M.I.A. and Friends Take on the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ

Mercedes-Benz launched “Generation Now, Generation Next” — a new fashion campaign and series by filmmaker Luke Gilford.

British singer M.I.A., rapper Tommy Genesis, and a shiny new Concept EQ star in the first installment of the three-part series, with the other two coming later in the year. Each installment explores the brand’s core values and electric vehicle strategy.

In the clip, M.I.A. and Genesis explore Mercedes-Benz’ CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) theme of connectivity and sustainability.

“It is such a privilege to have been chosen to feature in this Mercedes-Benz fashion story alongside M.I.A., an icon of the music industry whom I have always respected and admired,” said Genesis in a statement.

“Being able to connect with an artist with so much experience, and share her wisdom and knowledge, made possible by Mercedes-Benz, is an incredible opportunity. And being able to promote emerging designers in the process is an added bonus, I think it is important that our generation really supports one another.”

We first saw the Generation EQ last fall at the 2016 Paris Auto Show. Mercedes-Benz claims its futuristic all-electric SUV concept will have a range of 310 miles.

It features a floor-mounted lithium-ion battery that’s paired to electric motors that produce 402 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes also says it can zip from 0-60 mph in less than 5 seconds.