Vilner’s Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan Should Brighten Your Day

Without customization, the Lamborghini Huracán’s interior is decidedly exotic although the all-black surfaces can be a bit dour for some. That’s why one owner turned to Vilner to make his car as eye-catching on the inside as the Verde Mantis green paint is on the outside.

The Bulgarian design company’s overhaul began with new vibrant and organic surfaces that offer contrast from the otherwise black, geometric interior. Vilner added soft padding in Mantis Verde to the doors and paired their addition with carbon-fiber inserts on the inside door handle.

Green accents brighten up the seats and armrest between the driver and passenger. Vilner designed and installed green padding for the center console to offer some buffering for the driver’s knees during spirited driving.

Carbon-fiber inserts were melded with the steering wheel trim and green stitching holds together the leather contact points. Green piping on the floor matts ties the interior together as a final touch.

The 2016 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 base car is otherwise stock. A 5.2-liter V-10 engine makes 610 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent through a 7-speed DSG transmission to all four wheels.

Base price for a Huracán is around $243,695 and no pricing for Vilner’s customizations is available. In any case, this individualized supercar should make onlookers “Mantis Verde” with envy.