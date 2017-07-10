Lucid Air Sedan Hits 235 MPH in New Video

Lucid is gearing up to battle Tesla with the new Air sedan delivering anywhere between 400 and 1,000 hp depending on the model. Before the car reaches consumers, Lucid is putting it through a series of trials, and as seen in a new video, those tests are progressing nicely.

In April, a Lucid Air prototype underwent its first test and reached 217 mph on the high-speed oval. Now, Lucid has removed the speed limiter allowing the car to hit 235 mph in its most recent test at the Transportation Research Center in Ohio.

Here, Lucid was also able to validate improvements made to the EV after the first round of tests. The air suspension, which underwent a software update to improve responsiveness when loaded heavily, allowed the car to perform well on the most recent go-round, and updates to the coolant flow and ventilation for the front motor worked to keep thermal levels of the powertrain in check during the second run.

Lucid dubs its test vehicle the Air Alpha Prototype. To ensure safety on the track, it features additional aerodynamic aids, a roll cage, and a parachute to slow the car if needed. Lucid says the top speed achieved by the prototype doesn’t necessarily apply to the final car.

“While it may be the top speed achievable on that day, with those conditions, and at this stage of development for the Alpha Speed Car, it is not the final production top speed for the Lucid Air,” the automaker said in a statement.

Reservations have begun for the Lucid Air, which begins at around $60,000. The first 255 cars built will be Launch Edition models, featuring 1,000 hp, a 315-mile range, and a $100,000-plus price tag.

Check out the video below to witness the Lucid Air reach 235 mph.