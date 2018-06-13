Living It Up, Way Up in a HondaJet

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — We are cruising stealthily above the Twin Cities in a HondaJet at nearly 4,000 feet per minute. My cohorts and I feel like a couple of rock stars—life is good.

Automobile was recently invited to test drive the all-new 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan in the great state of Minnesota and to sweeten the deal, Honda offered us a ride in its corporate jet. How could anyone say no to that?

We can’t tell you our driving impressions regarding the third generation Insight until next week, but I can tell you our ride in the HondaJet was fantastic.

Note to Honda: Can we please have more vehicle launches that include private jets? Toyota, Hyundai, and other marques need to step up their highflying game already.

Two GE Honda/HF 120 engines power the craft that offers 2,050 lb-ft of thrust each. The HondaJet’s top speed is around 483 mph and it has a nautical range of approximately 1,223 miles. It requires at least 4,000 feet for takeoff and 3,050 feet to land. Overall the cabin is very quiet thanks to its over the wing engine mounts.

The HondaJet seats four passengers with an extra seat for a flight attendant and two spots up front for the pilots. It is 42.62 feet long, has a wingspan of 36.76 feet, and is 14.90 feet in height.

Its interior measures 17.80 x 5.00 x 4.83 feet (L x W x H) and it offers 66-cubic feet of combined stowage. It was a bit cloudy the day of our flight, but the HondaJet has a maximum cruising altitude of 43,000 feet and after takeoff we found blue skies in no time.

The seats have retractable armrests and are quite comfortable. They also slide and shift, plus there’s a table that slides out for your power meeting in the sky. There’s even a toilet on board but no one was desperate enough to use it since it is only separated from the cabin by a curtain.

HondaJet set A post shared by Ed Tahaney (@edtahaney) on Jun 13, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT

One of the coolest features is the ability to tint your windows blue with the touch of a button that helps cut down glare and keep the cabin cooler.

If you are looking for the ultimate wings for your own jet setting lifestyle—expect to drop nearly $5-million for your ticket to ride. Pilot and entourage are not included.