Listen to the V-8 Rumble of the Upcoming BMW 8 Series

The production form of the BMW 8 Series is still a fair ways off, but that hasn’t stopped us from craning our necks every time a test mule reveals itself. This time, we get an earful of BMW’s halo coupe while testing on the Nurburgring, sounding very much the part of a performance grand tourer.

In the brief video, the camouflaged 8 Series mule is seen charging around the ‘Ring, likely in the hands of a test driver or engineer from BMW. The soundtrack is unmistakably from an eight-cylinder, in this case likely emitted from BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8. In the second video below, a convertible version is seen testing, likely aimed at the Mercedes-Benz SL and S-Class Coupe Convertible.

Of course, when it does hit dealer lots, the V-8 likely won’t be the only powertrain available. Expect to pick from the 3.0-liter inline-six, the V-8, and some manner of hybridized drivetrain. If you’re jonesing for Bimmer’s silky-smooth V-12, sorry – the twelve-cylinder is reportedly off the table.

Regardless of engines, the 8 Series will probably be one of the best grand tourers money can buy. We got our first peek of the coupe from the appropriately named 8 Series Concept last month, and from the looks of things, will fit right in above the 6 Series as the market counterpart to the S-Class Coupe.