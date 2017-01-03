Listen to an Un-Muffled Rolls-Royce V-12

A Rolls-Royce can waft passengers in quiet grace. They aren’t meant for striking fear in the hearts of woman and children, nor have they been built to wake the dead. Rollers are for the elite, the unencumbered, for those wanting to arrive in style and elegance, not in a cloud of tire smoke and noise. Yet, maybe we should rethink that predilection because Rolls-Royce’s V-12 sounds amazing uncorked.

Rolls-Royce’s last generation Phantom uses a naturally aspirated 6.75-liter V-12. However, unlike other V-12 cars, Rolls-Royce muffles the engine to the point that you honestly forget it’s an internal combustion engine. But what if you removed those mufflers and let it breathe free? What would a straight-piped Rolls-Royce sound like? One word — awesome.

According to the title of the video, this Rolls-Royce Phantom has open headers, meaning, there’s nothing holding that 6.75-L V-12 back. What emanates from that engine is distilled fury, as it’s ready to set the world on fire.

In the video’s description, the Phantom LWB had to go in for a service due to a fault in its parking brake module. But given how tightly Rolls-Royce packages everything, to replace the module, the exhaust system had to be removed, which gave the techs the opportunity to finally hear what this motor could do.

To our ears, the Rolls-Royce motor sounds similar to early V-12 Lamborghinis as it’s not as melodic as any Ferrari, featuring a heavy rasp followed by a high-pitched wail when getting to the upper registers. However, we frankly doubt that most Rolls-Royce owners will elect to completely remove their exhaust systems and trade dignity over brashness. Hopefully though, this won’t be the last time we encounter an uncorked Rolls-Royce, because some of us need more sounds like this.