Listen to the First Cry of the Italdesign Zerouno

Just five Italdesign Zerounos will be produced. That’s less than the Bugatti Chiron. Less than the new Ford GT. Heck, that’s less than Koenigsegg’s One:1 which had a production run of seven including the test car.

When it hits production later this year, it will become one of the rarest, and most expensive cars in the world at nearly $2 million. Now, months after its debut, we finally know what this beast of a supercar will sound like: awesome.

Powered by an Audi-developed naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine that is sourced from Audi’s R8 and also underpins Lamborghini’s Huracan.

In this guise, the Italdesign Zerouno generates 610 horsepower and sends that enormous power to all four wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic gearbox, likely the same gearbox and all-wheel drive system from the Audi.

As for performance, like its Audi and Lamborghini cousins, the Italdesign Zerouno is hugely capable and can clip 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Top speed for the upcoming supercar is said to be 205 mph.

However, that isn’t its prime focus as its aerodynamics appear to be focused on track-based performance with wings, undertrays, diffusors, and strakes all aimed at providing the Zerouno with downforce for better cornering speed.

The exterior was penned by former Alfa Romeo and Lamborghini designer, Filippo Perini, who is now the Director of Design at Italdesign.

“The exterior is characterized by the two sides of the same coin,” said Filippo Perini, “Above the tornado line; surfaces are distinctly softer and smoother in keeping with the Italian Gran Turismo tradition. The lower part is modeled by aerodynamics. To achieve the performances we had in mind, we had to dare to go beyond all limits in styling and even from a purely technical point of view. The outcome ensures an extremely high impact without ever being design for design’s sake.”

The brief clip focuses on the Zerouno being tested on track, although it doesn’t sound like the driver is hitting anywhere near the rev limiter as the high-pitched yowl of the 5.2-liter V-10 engine is significantly absent. Hopefully, we will see a longer video of the car being driven more vigorously in the near future.