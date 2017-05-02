Listen to the Glorious Cosworth V-8 Powering TVR’s Upcoming Mystery Model

TVR developed a cult-like following that has since seen the nameplate bought and sold a few times, with the last sale being the most hopeful for a TVR return.

However, it’s been months since we’ve heard anything from the revived brand since the teaser of its forthcoming Tuscan. Now, new evidence possibly shows that the company will revive not one nameplate, but two, reviving the Griffith moniker as well.

As per a trademark filing filed this April, TVR has applied for the Griffith name to no only be used in “clothing; footwear; headgear; electronic games services; and telephone games services,” but also “motor cars and parts and fittings for motor cars included in class 12.”

While TVR had already applied for the Tuscan trademark last year, this could be our first evidence that the company intends to bring a second car to market.

While the first TVR teaser showed the outline of the new car between two Tuscans, thereby giving credence to the theory the new car would be called the Tuscan, the recent trademark could also mean that TVR had a change of heart regarding the name of its newest automobile. As TVR is remaining mum on the subject, we’re hopeful that we’ll learn more soon as the new car is rumored to debut later this year.

When it debuts, the TVR will feature a Cosworth-tuned Coyote V-8 engine sourced from the current Ford Mustang and coupled to a manual transmission. Little beyond that is known about the upcoming sports car. However, based on this short video of a potential customer driving the mule down an infamous British runway in the South of England, it’s going to sound fabulous.