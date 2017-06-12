List Trawling: Regan-Bush I-Era Oddities

Contrary to what many might believe, focusing all attention on the shiny, expensive, and big-dollar blue-chips that cross various auction blocks can be tiring. To give our eyes a break from all the perfect chrome and pre-war bodylines, here are six classics that are either a mite rough around the edges or are automotive oddities we don’t often see.

1991 Alfa Romeo SZ

While we do enjoy many a classic car originally sold in the U.S., we understandably get the most excited when we run across cars that were never offered here for sale when new. This rings especially true when discussing forbidden fruit from Europe, much like Bring a Trailer’s 1991 Alfa Romeo SZ.

Polarizing when new and still polarizing 26 years later, the SZ is an odd footnote in the brand’s history. Viewed as a concept that snuck its way onto the production line, the SZ was the fruit of a partnership between Alfa and Zagato, who penned the wild angular bodylines.

Underneath the controversial styling was Alfa’s 3.0-liter V-6 engine, putting down around 200 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque managed by a five-speed manual transmission. Supposedly, the SZ was one of the sharpest cars of its day, especially with a suspension derived from the Alfa Romeo 75 Group A/IMSA race car.

Just over 1,000 of these were built, and none were offered stateside when new, so this is a rare chance to get a strange piece of Alfa’s history.

1970 Toyota Crown

It’s easy to forget that Toyota sold cars here before the 1980s, especially considering not many have survived over the years. The full-size Crown was the Avalon of its day and this 1970 example located in Washington state appears to be in relatively good condition, with only minor rust scarring the trunk pan and around the fender liners. The seller claims it only needs minor mechanical work to be mostly dialed in, including dash pad, tie rod ends and some unexplained “suspension work.”

Find it here on Tacoma Craigslist for $7,500.

1990 Suzuki Alto Works

For a multitude of reasons, including our big, broad road system, Japan’s pint-sized Kei cars were never sold in the States. That’s something of a shame as segment accounts for some of the goofiest and strangest hot micro-hatches ever built. Case in point: this Suzuki Alto Works for sale in Chicago.

According to the listing, this is the uncommon all-wheel-drive variant, powered by a 0.6-liter (660cc) turbocharged three-cylinder putting out 110 hp and managed by a short-throw five-speed manual transmission. The car has been mildly upgraded and now features a custom exhaust system and turbo timer.

Find it here on Chicago Craigslist for a reasonable $5,850.

1986 Ford Bronco II

We’re big suckers for clean off-road relics, like this 1986 Ford Bronco II from Akron, Ohio currently up for grabs on eBay. There’s something alluring about a low-wear tool like a Jeep or Blazer that survived far longer than it should have, especially when presented in such stellar condition.

The brief eBay listing claims this is a one-owner car, and from the looks of things and the low, 96,000-mile odometer reading, we’re inclined to believe it. It’s not clear if the sweet orange stripe above the lower beige rocker trim is original, but it’s so 1980s, we’ll overlook it.

These weren’t the best SUVs back then, but for a low-cost, low-worry off-roader for a mountaintop vacation home, this is perfect.

1986 Toyota Camry Turbodiesel

So you want something clean or obscure from this era, but the aforementioned Bronco is too ‘Murica and the Alto is too tiny. Sure, we understand that – meet the 1986 Toyota Camry Turbodiesel.

For those who were around to see a diesel Camry for sale in the U.S., this inclusion will have them shaking their heads. For us who think of Toyota’s eternal midsizer as exclusively packing a gasoline-fueled I-4 or V-6, this turbodiesel box is a shock.

While the oil-burner was sold overseas for later generations, we only got the diesel for the first gen, making this a bit of a rarity.

If you want a car that will never, ever break, this ’86 Camry is available on Craigslist for $3,800.

1989 Shelby CSX VNT

Forget the current batch of hot hatches – compact performance cars from the 1980s and 1990s were the coolest way to have fun without deflating your bank account. Shelby in particular made a name for itself in the compact world, first with the Omni GLHS and then with the CSX we see here.

Strip away the Shelby tinsel and bulging bodywork and you’ll find the bones of a turbocharged and intercooled Dodge Shadow/Plymouth Sundance. After Shelby worked its magic, the CSX’ 2.2-liter turbo-four put out a respectable 175 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque, climbing to 205 lb-ft of torque in the later “VNT” cars thanks to cutting-edge variable geometry turbo vanes that allowed for a thick power curve.

This CSX VNT is a clean, no-frills example that looks mostly complete. We’d prefer the car ride on the factory wheels, but the aftermarket alloys don’t look too bad. Just 500 of these VNT cars were made, and few have survived the ravages of time.

Find it here at a Michigan auto broker for $8,900.