List Trawling: Five American Head-Scratchers

Sorry, GM/Ford/Chrysler fans – your favorite automakers have made some real stinkers over the years. These undesirables often get shoved behind sales of icons like the ’71 Challenger or ’57 Bel Air, but if you look in the wrong places with the wrong filters, you’ll find some seriously strange cars from those same companies. Here are five you can pick up today.

1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Richard Petty Limited Edition

It doesn’t get more early 1990s GM than this. In 1992, Richard Petty teamed up with Pontiac for a special edition Grand Prix, spawning a semi-desirable branded sports coupe that was far more show than go.

For special edition geeks, it’s still reasonably interesting. Petty lent his signature to the trunk badge and his likeness to, of all places, the wheel center caps. But other than that, the special blue paint, body cladding, and badging, it’s a regular two-door Grand Prix.

This is cleaner than most Grand Prix of the same vintage, remaining with the same owner since new and covering just under 10,000 miles. If you’ve got a burning desire for a special edition GM car in mint condition, get in touch with the seller here on Craigslist, where it’s listed for $15,000.

1989 Chevrolet Caprice 9C1 Prototype

Shockingly, this big-body Caprice is stranger than the Pettymobile, if even just for the ad itself. We found this Caprice listed on multiple Craigslist portals around the globe – we’re reasonably sure this is for the seller’s visibility, and not a shady listing.

For starters, the seller claims the Caprice wears “over 100” special order trim and components, created as part of a promotional or marketing tour when it was new. According to the ad, some of these are prototype parts that were never put into production, increasing the rarity and special-factor. Some of these parts came from Chevy, some from other brands like Buick or Cadillac, and some were just fabricated for this particular car.

Here’s where it gets wild – despite the near-zero collectability factor of these Caprices, the seller lists this for a smidge over $1.5 million. This is sure to be a desirable car for the right collector with the right requirements, but we’re not entirely convinced this is worth even six figures.

Regardless, you can check the million-dollar Caprice out for yourself here on Prague (yes, Prague) Craigslist.

1975 Bricklin SV-1

Alright, this isn’t really an American car, but it was built and designed in Canada, and that’s close enough. Looking very much like a DeLorean that picked a losing battle with a highlighter, the Bricklin SV-1 was a failed project of Malcom Bricklin, founder of Subaru of America.

Before finalized production, the Ford V-8-powered SV-1 was compared favorably to the contemporary Corvette. After the first customers took delivery, it was clear that the Bricklin was hobbled by production woes. The wedge-shaped body was constructed of fiberglass bonded to acrylic plastic, causing cracking and warping. Most Bricklins suffer from overheating issues, thanks to low airflow inlets and small radiators.

This orange 1975 SV-1 is a clean, low-mileage example that’s remained with the seller since 1977. Find it here for a reasonable $20,000.

1980 Plymouth Volare

Every once in a while, a bland and unremarkable car will emerge from the woodwork in such pristine and well-kept condition that it’s nothing short of astounding. Take this 1980 Plymouth Volare for example. There’s nothing innately special or noteworthy about the Volare, in either design, mechanical construction, or appearance. The fact that someone found it worth their time to maintain this frumpy white sedan is beyond us, but we’re a little thankful they did.

The seller is quick to admit this isn’t a showroom fresh example, but from five feet away, the Volare looks as sharp as it can muster. Powering this slab of Malaise-Era goodness is the tried-and-true 3.7-liter (225ci) Slant-Six (inline-six), sending power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission.

Cosplay as a 1980s librarian with this clean Plymouth Volare on Craigslist here.

1980 Mercury Bobcat

Again, we must ask: why? Who has the time, mental fortitude, and desire to keep such a mundane, uninspiring ride in such clean shape? Don’t worry, we’re just as thankful for this clean Bobcat as we are for the Volare, and we’re sure someone, somewhere is looking for this model in this condition.

This Pinto-in-drag has covered just 40,000 miles since new, and despite condition, been through four different owners after remaining with the first for 30 years.

Find it here on Bring a Trailer before it’s gone.