Lingenfelter Chevrolets Light Up the 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Stock cars can be boring sometimes. Sure, there are plenty of hot wheels at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, but these three cars by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering are superior rides.

First up is the 2017 Lingenfelter Chevrolet Corvette Z06. The red beast packs a V-8 engine that delivers a whopping 800 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The coupe also sports the optional Z07 performance package and carbon ceramic brakes.

The second car on display is a 2017 Lingenfelter Supercharged Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It also has a V-8 that cranks out 800 horsepower and 800 lb-ft of torque. Lingenfelter’s ZL1 offers a 6-speed manual transmission to help keep things interesting on the street or track and sports a Chevrolet Flowtie, Brembo brakes, magnetic ride control, and slick custom graphics.

Last, but certainly not least, the modern beasts are sharing space with a Lingenfelter-powered C2 Corvette Grand Sport. The classic ‘Vette has a 427-cubic-inch Lingenfelter LS7-based engine under the hood that offers 603 hp at 6500 rpm. Other goodies include Lingenfelter CNC ported LS3 cylinder heads, CNC air cleaner, roller camshaft and valve train components, wet sump oil system, Holly dual quad low-riser intake, throttle bodies, and dominator ECM and wiring harness.

There’s a Dream Giveaway charity raffle for the ZL1 and Z06, with the proceeds going to New Beginning Children’s Homes. Both vehicles are Signature Edition Serial #001 rides, we are told.

The cars will be on view now through February 20 at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. Check out www.dreamgivaway.com for more details about the charity raffles if you are feeling lucky.