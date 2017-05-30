Limited Edition 2018 Ford Focus RS Marks the End of the Line

2018 will be the last model year for the Ford Focus RS, and to give it a proper send-off, Ford Performance is giving the hot hatch new standard features it says are inspired by enthusiasts from Facebook pages, online forums, and fan clubs.

The final edition RS gets a new Quaife mechanical-slip differential for better torque delivery in low-grip situations. The 2018 Ford Focus RS’ turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine still produces 350 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque as it did in previous model years.

Ford offers the 2018 Focus RS in a new body color: Race Red. The signature Nitrous Blue is also available. Other cosmetic embellishments help differentiate limited-edition models from the regular Focus RS, including a gloss-black roof, spoiler, and mirror caps. Ford also added RS logos on the side wings and 19-inch painted forged alloy wheels with blue RS center caps as standard.

The limited edition cars also feature interior accents like carbon-fiber trim on the door handles, the handbrake lever, and around the turbo boost gauges. The RS2 package is standard as well. It includes Recaro seats, seat warmers, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, and voice-controlled navigation.

Only 1,000 2018 Ford Focus RS models will be available to U.S. buyers and 500 will go to Canada. Deliveries will begin in late 2017.