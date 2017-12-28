Liberty Walk Lexus LC 500 Looks Ludicrous

And we thought the 2018 Lexus LC 500 looked pretty wild stock. Liberty Walk offers not just one, but two wide body kits for the cool coupe.

A new LC 500 will set you back at least $92,995, in case you need a donor car. The Japanese tuner’s first body kit for the LFA-like car includes front, side, and rear diffusers, a big ass wing, and super wide fenders.

It all seriously slams the car to the pavement and will make you cringe at the sight of a speed bump outside of your local 7-11. The blacked-out spindle grille could probably sift a ton of krill for Moby Dick, too.

The package retails for $15,560 in fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) or $19,440 for one made with carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP).

If you are on a budget, the second version of the wide body kit includes similar modifications with a rear wing variant. It sells for $13,380 in FRP or $16,740 for CFRP bits.

Both kits include lots of subtle fan boy graphics and a shout out to John Lennon on the doors that reads, “Imagine all the people living life in peace.” Sweet.

Quad tailpipe tips in electric blue and a rear wing that sort of looks like a giant tennis visor complete the treatment. Wheels, rims, and suspension mods are extra—way extra.

Under the hood, the LC 500 packs a 5.0-liter V-8 engine that’s good for 471 hp and 379 lb-ft of torque. The V-8 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It can sprint to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 168 mph.

Inside, a stock LC interior is pretty carbon fiber and Alcantara friendly to start with, but we imagine an upgrade resembling the Jungle Room at Graceland would give this Liberty Walk Lexus a look that’s fit for a king. Or maybe even a comic book superhero.

Still, it’s just another walk on the wild side from the gang at LB-Works.