Liberty Walk Performance Shows Off a More Muscular Mustang

Liberty Walk body kits aren’t just for supercars and exotics anymore. The Japanese tuner wants to turn your new Mustang into a monster.

The performance house posted a couple of recent photos to its Facebook and Instagram pages. It’s still a work in progress, but the Mustang wide body kit looks pretty sick and is sure to annoy the usual Cars & Coffee crowd.

It resembles the Shelby Super Snake Wide Body Concept we saw earlier this summer, except it’s in red paint with even wider front wheel wells, and a smoother, sleeker hood design.

The Super Snake concept packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine that offers 750 hp, but nothing is known about Liberty Walk’s take on the American muscle car except what we can gleam from the photos.

Aside from the mega fender upgrades, the 50th Anniversary edition 2015 Ford Mustang seen in the photos gets a new hood, front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and an old school ducktail spoiler.

While the six-generation Mustang widebody kit from Liberty Walk is not for everyone, it also has a Nissan GT-R and a new Acura NSX kit that should also make their way to Las Vegas for the annual SEMA show in November.