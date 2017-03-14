Lexus Says the UX Concept is Set for Production

Lexus has confirmed a report that its funky UX compact SUV is headed for production, though the luxury brand is not yet saying which markets will receive the small crossover or when it will arrive.

Yoshihiro Sawa, Lexus managing officer, initially spilled the beans at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, telling Australia’s Motoring to “Please expect UX, it’s not so far away.” He also believes the UX appeals to younger buyers who prefer models like the IS and CT.

“The loyal users always [are] changing the car, but at the same time the average age is going up. But this year we tried to seek the buyer average that is younger,” Sawa told the Aussie auto site.

“We try to capture these new younger buyers, so that we change our design ways.”

The funky four-seat crossover made its debut last year at the 2016 Paris auto show to raves — and a few rants — by our staff.

Despite being described as a “horrible monstrosity” with seats that seem like a “futuristic torture device,” the UX has been lapping the international car show circuit to more acclaim than jeers.

When it arrives, the UX will join the popular NX and RX crossovers in Lexus’ stable. It combines the looks of an off-roader with a coupe-like driving position. It was designed by the automaker’s ED2 design center in France.

Inside, the UX concept features its Kinetic seating setup with web-like, seat cushions and backrests that move kinetically with its occupants’ weight to provide a more comfortable driving experience, we are told.

If you haven’t seen it in person, Lexus tells us that the UX Concept will make definitely make an appearance at the New York auto show next month. It will not be at the company’s main stand, but downstairs in the truck/SUV area at the Javits Convention Center in case you want to take a closer look — if you dare.