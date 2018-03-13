2018 Lexus RC Coupe is Back in Black

Lexus will offer 650 copies of the RC Black Line Special Edition coupes beginning this spring. Donning orange and black accents, the Black Line coupes are available on the RC 300 and 350 F Sport lines.

The exterior, painted in either Caviar or Atomic Silver, features black chrome accents around the grille and windows as well as matte black wheels. Buyers have a choice of either orange or black brake calipers.

Inside the cabin, look for orange stitching as well as an exclusive wood-trimmed steering wheel. The shades of black on this steering wheel were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop that has been perfecting ink for over 200 years, Toyota says. Standard convenience features include a moonroof, triple beam LED headlamps, parking sensors, navigation, and a Mark Levinson Audio Package.

All four versions of the RC F Sport coupe will offer the Black Line. The base Lexus RC 300 F Sport has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine making 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Normally, this model starts at $45,740, but the extra cosmetic features and interior equipment bring Black Line models with this engine to a price of $52,725.

Other models—including the RC 300 AWD, RC 350, and RC 350 AWD F Sport—get a 3.5-liter V-6 good for 260 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. Prices range from $54,750 to $57,115 for Black Line versions.

The 2018 Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition will debut at the New York auto show later this month.