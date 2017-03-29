Lexus NX Refresh Teased Ahead of 2017 Shanghai Show Debut

Last year, Lexus unveiled the refreshed IS sedan at the 2016 Beijing auto show. This year, Toyota’s luxury brand is using the 2017 Shanghai auto show to reveal an updated version of the NX crossover. A new teaser image gives us an idea of what we can expect from the refreshed premium CUV.

The biggest change to the front end is a new headlight design. Inside the housings, the LED projectors are now arranged in a triangular cluster like the LC coupe, with the lamps framed by three-dimensional metallic elements. Underneath, the Nike Swoosh LED daytime running lights carry over with subtle changes. The Lexus spindle grille is still large and in charge, but it appears the chrome grille frame is positioned differently.

There’s not much else we can tell from this teaser, but Lexus says to expect both exterior and interior enhancements that “add convenience and functionality.” We should know much more when the refreshed Lexus NX is fully unveiled April 19 at the Shanghai auto show. Stay tuned.