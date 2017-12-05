Lexus Teases LF-1 Limitless Concept Ahead of Detroit Reveal

Lexus has released the first teaser of the LF-1 Limitless concept ahead of its official debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

What we see is a super swoopy rear end with an angled rear window, hinting that the crossover could feature a coupe-like roofline. It also has taillights that span the width of the car. Above the rear window is what appears to be a spoiler with LED accent lights on it. The Lexus badge features blue lighting, which hints that this may be a hybrid vehicle. The instrument cluster appears to be a massive multi-information display. Designed at CALTY design studio in California, Lexus says that this is a crossover that “redefines the boundaries of luxury” and that it “reflects the next genre in luxury crossover vehicles.”

The automaker mentions that the LF-1 Limitless is a flagship crossover, which means it may slot above the RX and RX L in Lexus’ lineup. Not much else has been mentioned, but it’s possible that this new concept previews an upcoming rival to large luxury crossovers such as the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. Its sloping roofline, however, may also hint that Lexus could jump into the coupe-like crossover bandwagon currently occupied by the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. We’ll have to wait and see in Detroit whether the Lexus LF-1 Limitless is a large family-oriented luxury crossover or a more performance-oriented one.