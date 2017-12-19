Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept Front End Looks Ready to Pounce

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept has been teased once more ahead of its official debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show. This time around, a short video hints at the crossover’s aggressively styled front fascia including headlights that appear angular and unconventional with stylized L-shaped LED strips.

Underneath all the LED strips are what appears to be part of the crossover’s lower front fascia, which make the headlights look like eyes. There’s also another LED strip above the main headlights that gives the impression that the car has eyebrows. Front and center is a bright blue Lexus badge, further hinting that the LF-1 Limitless concept is a hybrid.

Previewing an upcoming flagship luxury crossover, the Lexus LF-1 concept will also feature a highly angled rear window, which could be a hint that this is a preview of a coupe-like crossover that’s more of a competitor to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and BMW X6.

This means it will likely lean toward the sportier end of the spectrum and be more of a soft-roader than an actual off-roader like Lexus’ own body-on-frame SUVs. Once it goes into production, the LF-1 Limitless Concept will slot above the RX and RX L. It is not yet known whether the production version of the LF-1 Limitless will replace the LX 570 or slot alongside it.