Lexus LC Convertible Reportedly in the Pipeline

Lexus has greenlit a convertible version of the LC, according to a report from Auto Express, citing an unnamed inside source. The report also claims a more potent LC F is nearing approval.

Introducing a convertible would help Lexus better compete with German rivals who offer them in spades. Lexus previewed a drop-top with the debut of the LF-C2 concept in 2014. This concept hinted at a future RC Convertible, but these plans were apparently scrapped as Lexus shifted its focus to crossovers.

A convertible LC will likely share powertrains with the traditional coupe. The LC 500 makes 471 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque from its naturally aspirated V-8. A hybrid version utilizes a 3.5-liter V-6, electric motor, and nickel metal hydride battery for a total output of 354 hp.

Lexus has given strong hints that it’s looking to add a convertible. “I hope that we will have a convertible in the near future. We know the luxury market requires a convertible,” Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus International, told Auto Express.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Lexus also introduces an LC F, given that the automaker filed a trademark application for the name. It should make around 600 hp from a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that’s not a development of the current LC 500’s engine, according to the report. Also expect more dramatic styling on this vehicle, from a bold spoiler, hood scoop, and large wheel arches.