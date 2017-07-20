Lexus LC 500 to Star in Marvel’s Black Panther

It was only a matter of time before the photogenic Lexus LC starred in a superhero movie. The Lexus LC 500 will hit the silver screen in Marvel’s Black Panther next year.

The film tells the story of T’Challa, who returns home to become king of the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. Chadwick Boseman portrays T’Challa in a star-studded lineup that also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Andy Serkis.

“…The LC’s aggressive styling, high performance and agile handling are a perfect fit for the Black Panther’s quick, cat-like reflexes and superhuman feats,” said Lexus general marketing manager Brian Bolain in a statement. “We’re excited to see the duo in action.”

The 2018 Lexus LC 500 packs a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine good for 471 hp and 379 lb-ft of torque. In our recent First Drive, we noted that the LC is more grand tourer than sports car, but the sweet-sounding V-8 engine still offers plenty of thrills that make us look forward to seeing what the rumored LC F has to offer.

Marvel’s Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.