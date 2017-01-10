Lexus Announces Pricing for 2018 LC Coupe

Last year, Lexus debuted its upcoming flagship grand touring coupe, the LC. Since then, according to the company, the most asked question on the LC has been, “how much will it cost?” Finally, as its on-sale date is fast approaching, we have an answer.

The base LC, the LC 500, starts at $92,975 including destination and handling, while the LC 500h, the hybrid iteration, will start at $97,485. From those starting points, Lexus will offer customers four separate trim packages ranging from $4,000 to $10,000 extra.

The first package is the Touring Package, which will set LC 500 owners back $4,000, but only $2,790 for LC 500h owners. This package includes a glass roof, 20-inch forged wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, 2-way passenger seat lumbar, and a Mark Levinson audio system. For the same amount of money, owners can spec their LC 500 with the Sport Package which includes all the options in the Touring Package, but adds more driver support during dynamic driving. For LC 500h owners, the Sport package only adds $2,400 to the car’s base price.

Jumping up to the Sport Package with carbon adds $7,000 in the LC 500, and only $5,400 in the LC 500h, and adds a carbon fiber reinforced plastic composite roof, 21-inch forged wheels, Alcantara sport seats, and a limited-slip differential, HUD, among the other options included in the Sport and Touring packages.

All packages also includes as standard, Lexus Safety System +, which includes pre-collision systems, pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, lane keep and departure alerts, along with intelligent high beam controls.

However, for enthusiasts, Lexus will offer the Performance Package with carbon, costing $10,000 for the LC 500 and $8,790 for the LC 500h. This package includes everything that comes with the Sport Package with carbon, but also includes Active Rear Steering, a variable gear ration system, active rear spoiler, Alcantara headliner, and a set of carbon fiber door sills.

The Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h will arrive in dealership showrooms in the spring.