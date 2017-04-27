Le Mans Like You’ve Never Seen It

Production of the 1971 film “Le Mans” went awry because leading man Steve McQueen wouldn’t compromise capturing the pressure and magic of the 24-hour endurance race. As revealed in a recently released documentary, “Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans,” the crew completely neglected budgets and deadlines, going so far as to paint autumnal leaves green when the seasons changed. The movie, which features real footage from the 1970 race, garnered little interest after it was released. Since then it’s earned a following of fans who seemingly don’t mind movies without discernible plot arcs.

One of those fans is Belgian artist Sandro Garbo, who has converted the 45-year-old racing film into a high-quality comic, “Steve McQueen in Le Mans.” Why? Because supposedly in 2013, Steve McQueen appeared in Garbo’s dreams and told him to create a graphic novel about “Le Mans.” So Garbo started on it after he woke up. He and a team of six fellow artists worked on the graphic novel for the next three years, tirelessly rendering small, rectangular panels with thrilling, vibrant detail. Although the genesis of this graphic novel is strange, the results are downright remarkable. Its evocative illustrations of Delaney’s Gulf Porsche 917 and Stahler’s Ferrari 512LM are almost as compelling as the cars themselves.

“We spent a tremendous amount of time recreating each detail: the cars, the circuit, the 1970s atmosphere,” Garbo says. “I don’t think anyone ever filmed a car race in such a realistic and intense way. But watching it, I saw more than just the race. I pictured the panels we could create, and they were so stunning that I only wanted one thing—to create and share them. Today, when I look at the result, not only does it have the same energy, but this large format allows everyone to contemplate the illustrations at their own pace, admiring the pages, panels, and every detail.”

If you like “Le Mans,” give Garbo’s dream job a go. The graphic novel costs $32 and is available through McQueenLeMans.com.