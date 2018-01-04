Latest Eleanor Mustang is Gone in Six Figures

The “Gone in 60 Seconds” Eleanor Mustang was one of the baddest cars to ever hit the silver screen. It’s easily the coolest Pony car after Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” Mustang. If you have the bucks, an officially trademarked version of the Eleanor can be yours for $189,000.

Fusion Motor Company (FMC) is the exclusive manufacturer of “Gone in 60 Seconds” Eleanors—like the one seen in the Nicholas Cage remake of the original 1974 film.

According to Fusion each Eleanor is built to order and takes six months to complete. It begins with a donor 1967 or 1968 Mustang Fastback, which gets stripped and has its body bolted to a new frame.

The handcrafted replicas get lots of reinforcements, carbon-fiber spoilers and splitters, and optional carbon-fiber hoods and trunk lids.

Five different Roush V-8 engines are offered that range up to a 750-hp supercharged 427 cubic-inch V-8. A 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine that offers 430 hp is standard. The engines are mated to a five or six speed manual or a six speed automatic transmission.

Underneath, the independent front suspension is upgraded with an aluminum sub-frame and tubular control arms with coilover shocks according to FMC. Rear suspension is a custom multi-link setup with coil springs and Wilwood disc brakes with 6-piston calipers in your choice of black or red.

The Mustang gets Pepper Gray paint with black stripes and like the one in the movie there’s a Fusion nitrous oxide tank in the trunk, and a “Go Baby Go” button on the shifter. Modern LED lighting look period correct we are told and shine brighter than the originals.

Other paint options are available and there are several interior options to choose from with Recaro racing seats and other Hollywood doodads offered.

Prices go up to $284,350, so you’ll probably have to start planning for your next heist today if you want one.