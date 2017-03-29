Large BMW Coupe Caught Testing at the Nurburgring

Our spy photographers have caught a large BMW coupe that may be the upcoming 8 Series undergoing testing at the Nürburgring race track. Looking to challenge other big luxury coupes like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and the new Lexus LC 500, the BMW 8 Series will be as a grand tourer slotting above the 6 Series coupe and convertible.

Though its impossible to tell the exact size of the car without a frame of reference and thus determine if its the upcoming 8 or just a variant of the 6, this coupe is low-slung and features a dramatically sloping roofline that exaggerates the car’s overall length. The side windows appear to be a bit narrow as well, which visually lowers the car. Despite the swirly camouflage, you’ll find BMW’s trademark dual kidney grille up front with wider openings. Out back, the classic coupe proportions continue with a short rear deck that almost makes the car look like a fastback.

While this particular prototype features dual exhaust tips instead of the quad ones found on recent M cars, the black side mirrors indicate that it may be an M Sport variant or an M Performance model like the recently released M760i xDrive. It’s not yet known what will power the 8 Series, but if it’s based on the G11 7 Series, it’ll ride on BMW’s scalable CLAR platform and most likely share powertrain choices with the flagship sedan, which include a 3.0-liter turbo-six, a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8, and a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12.