Land Rover Shows Off Updated 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography

Land Rover unveiled the refreshed 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The SVAutobiography’s 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 now pumps out 557 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, up from last year’s 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. Land Rover claims a very quick 5.2-second 0-60 mph time.

Not just made for performance, the long-wheelbase Range Rover features Executive Class Rear Seats that offer a healthy 46.8 inches of legroom, 22-way power adjustable seats with a hot stone massage function, 40-degree recline capability, and heated calf and footrests.

The center console extends to the rear seats and houses a refrigerator compartment capable of holding four 20-oz bottles. A control hub on the center console operates the new power close rear doors and power-deployable tables. Dual 10.0-inch rear monitors and 4G Wi-Fi connectivity should keep rear passengers entertained.

The Range Rover stays versatile with the standard Terrain Response off-road system and the available Power Deployable Veneered Loadspace Floor that makes loading and unloading cargo easier. The passenger-side rear seat can fold down in order to accommodate long items placed in the cargo area.

Inside, the SVAutobiography is available with a new seat design upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather, illuminated aluminum door sills with SVAutobiography script, two new exclusive veneers, five revised interior color combinations, and the new InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that features two 10.0-inch touchscreen displays in the dashboard.

The exterior is differentiated by a unique grille design with chrome inserts, accents in a Bright Atlas finish, a unique rear bumper with integrated metal exhaust finishers, and a new 22-inch wheel design that is exclusive to the SVAutobiography.

All this speed and luxury comes at a steep price, $208,895 is the starting price for the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography. That’s not far from the V-12 powered Mercedes-AMG G65‘s starting price of $223,695 (the G63 starts at a much lower $142,795) but lower than the Bentley Bentayga’s price that starts north of $230,000.

Expect to see the luxuriously fast SVAutobiography in dealer showrooms in early 2018.