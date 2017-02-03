Land Rover Launches “Reborn” Program for Range Rover Classic

If you’re sad you missed the opportunity to purchase a first-gen Range Rover new, you have another shot. Land Rover Classic will begin selling fully restored original Range Rovers through its Reborn program. To promote the program, Jaguar Land Rover will exhibit a factory-restored three-door 1978 Range Rover next week at the Paris Salon Rétromobile.

The Range Rover Reborn program follows last year’s Land Rover Series I Reborn. Also making an appearance at the Salon Rétromobile is one of the nine Jaguar XKSS supercars that Jaguar Classic built to replace ones destroyed in a fire 60 years ago. The cars were faithfully recreated and assume the serial numbers of the lost XKSS models.

The Range Rover Reborn program carefully selects Range Rover Classic examples and restores them to original 1970s factory specification using Land Rover Classic parts. The company says its restoration experts will advise customers on what to look for when it comes to picking the best chassis number, as well as the best options and unique characteristics that affect collectability. The SUV was in production from 1970 to 1996, so there are plenty to choose from.

The first Range Rover to undergo the Reborn treatment features a carbureted 3.5-liter V-8 producing 132 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, which comes mated to a four-speed manual transmission. The SUV also gets a lockable center differential and of course Land Rover’s legendary four-wheel drive system.

If you to make your Range Rover Classic go through the Reborn program, you’ll need bring enough cash to buy an all-new Range Rover with you as Land Rover is asking at least £135,000 (roughly $169,000 at today’s exchange rates) for the restoration work.