Land Rover to Make Surfboards from Its Clay Models

No stranger to surfing-related promotional efforts, Land Rover has decided to dip its feet into the shaping industry as part of its long-term zero waste strategy.

The automaker’s new “Waste to Wave” project will keep plastic foam used to form the skeletons of early design models from the landfill. Instead, it will be turned into surfboards and paddleboards.

For the first board, Land Rover teamed up with Northern Ireland’s Skunkworks Surf Co. and English pro surfer Lucy Campbell, the current English Open Champion.

Hand-shaped to Campbell’s specifications, the 5’7 x 18 3/8 x 2 3/16 tri-fin thruster shortboard, like many modern cars, features carbon-fiber bits; in this case, the material comprises the rails (black sides) and a strip on the tail, giving the board additional strength without compromising the flex needed for high-intensity maneuvers. The plastic foam for the board came from a Discovery Sport clay model that was disassembled in June.

Land Rover didn’t say how many boards could be made from one model, or if it would offer boards for sale in any capacity—perhaps as an accessory for a new Discovery or Discovery Sport Special Edition.