Land Rover Discovery SVX is a Robust Off-Roader with 518 Horsepower

Land Rover is revealing a beefed-up Discovery at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. With 518 hp and a more robust suspension, the Discovery SVX elevates the SUV’s off-road capabilities to a new level.

The Discovery SVX, which Land Rover calls a “production preview,” features increased ground clearance thanks to a lifted suspension and large 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires with high sidewalls and a more aggressive tread pattern. Hydraulic Active Roll Control provides increased traction off the beaten path while also reducing body roll for smooth driving on the road.

Land Rover raised the aluminum monocoque architecture and the four-corner air suspension to help improve approach, departure, and breakover angles, also using long-travel dampers and new knuckles. The automaker retuned its Terrain Response 2 system that helps drivers navigate different surfaces.

Under the hood sits a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 gas engine that produces 518 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. Compare that to the standard Discovery sold here making between 254 hp and 340 hp depending on whether you opt for the 3.0-liter gas or diesel engine.

The SVX receives unique software tuning to the eight-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer case. Instead of the standard Discovery’s rotary shifter, the Discovery SVX features a Pistol Shifter that is more ideal for changing gears while off-roading.

Just by looking at it, you can tell this Discovery is a little special. It receives unique front and rear bumpers with protective skid plates, a special Narvik Black Dynamic grille and side vents, and an exclusive Tectonic Grey paint job. Also look for silver roof rails, orange-finished tow hooks good for more than six metric tons (6.6 U.S. tons), and a roof-mounted light bar to improve visibility in low-light conditions. Inside the cabin, there are SVX-badged seats and orange accents matching the exterior.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations will take the new SUV under its wing as it has with the Range Rover Sport SVR and Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. The model will become the first Land Rover vehicle to be hand-assembled at the SVO Technical Centre in the U.K., and the first to wear the SVX badge since the 2008 Defender SVX. Unlike the SVR badge, which is used by Land Rover and Jaguar for on-road performance models, the SVX badge will be reserved for more off-road-focused models. Production is slated for 2018.