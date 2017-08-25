2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport Takes on a Pack of Rovers

Land Rover took on man’s best friend in Finland to see if its 2018 Discovery Sport was up to the challenge.

Finnish middle distance champion, Laura Kääriäinen and her team of six sled huskies raced a new Disco that packs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 286 horsepower under its hood, deep inside the Vesileppis Ski Tunnel.

The canine friendly crossover and dog team went head-to-head in the snow tunnel for a sprint around the dedicated track that’s located 115-feet below ground level.

It’s kept at constant 28.4°F to maintain a blanket of snow 0.8-inches deep throughout the summer for winter sports training purposes.

“Snow is one of the most demanding surfaces drivers will encounter during winter around the world and Discovery Sport proved to be as comfortable in these conditions as the dogs,” said driver Karl Richards, Jaguar Land Rover engineer, in a statement.

“Land Rover’s advanced Terrain Response technology and intelligent four-wheel drive system ensure our premium compact SUV is in a class of its own when it comes to off-road driving–whether you’ve got two legs or four.”

For the race, the Disco and dogs set off in opposite directions for the canine competition. To keep things fair, the path of the Discovery Sport was blocked by a set of ice blocks on one of its laps.

Despite this, after two laps around the subterranean tunnel, we won’t tell you who won the challenge by a nose—but it’s an easy guess. You can watch the video below to find out.

August 26 is National Dog Day in the U.S. and Land Rover estimates that 50 percent of its customers regularly travel with their furry friends.