2018 All-Stars Contender: 2017 Land Rover Discovery

The Land Rover Discovery just underwent a much-needed ground-up redesign (and received a U.S.-market name change) that brought the boxy bread-and-butter SUV more in line with Jaguar Land Rover’s impressive stable of offerings.

Inside and out, the new Disco is an impressive blend of SoHo chic and highland utility, cherry-picking elements from its upmarket Range Rover cousins. When loaded to the teeth, as our Namib Orange HSE Luxury example was, the Discovery was a very pleasant place to spend time, making the most of metal and perforated leather surfaces, though you will pay handsomely to get all the good stuff. We were impressed with the upscale cockpit, and in general we found this new Land Rover to be a big, nicely appointed box with glitzy wheels.

Our tester was also equipped with JLR’s 3.0-liter Td6 diesel. There’s plenty of torque on tap, but you’re going to have to work the throttle a bit for it, as editors noticed some tip-in lag when first putting the pedal down. “I know diesels are on the way out,” editor-in-chief Mike Floyd said. “But man, this is such a sweet engine and absolutely perfect for this vehicle.”

Given the myriad driving and chassis modes available, it’s apparent Land Rover isn’t ready to give up on offering more of the same rugged, go-anywhere capability that made the Discovery name so legendary. We looked out on Mount Charleston’s ragged landscape with yearning, wishing our test runs weren’t limited to the pavement.

“Rugged, versatile, and stupendously capable, the Discovery was sadly out of its element under our tarmac-intensive test loops,” contributor Basem Wasef lamented.

Did its versatility and ruggedness earn the 2017 Land Rover Discovery a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.