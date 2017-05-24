Land Rover BAR Race Yacht Ready to Set Sail in Bermuda

Land Rover’s BAR R1 catamaran team is ready to compete for sailing’s ultimate prize, the America’s Cup, the chase for which kicks off on Friday, May 26.

A new video starring the R1, a Range Rover, skipper Sir Ben Ainslie, and his crew was released in anticipation of the big race.

“The last couple of years have been hard work, and it’s been great to have the design, technology and engineering support of Land Rover in the development of the R1 race boat,” said Ben Ainslie, in a statement.

“We have been waiting for this moment, and the whole team are very excited and ready to give it our best shot.”

No doubt about that. The Land Rover BAR team is competing against teams from Artemis Racing, New Zealand, Japan, France, and local favorite/current Cup holder — Oracle Team USA.

In the video, the skipper looks calm and collected behind the wheel of a Range Rover and also at the helm of his speeding catamaran as it flies above the waves with the crew in action.

“As pioneers in the car industry we couldn’t think of a better opportunity than to support the British America’s Cup team in their quest to win the hardest, and indeed oldest sporting trophy,” said Mark Cameron, Land Rover’s experiential marketing director, in a recent release.

“Land Rover has been involved in sailing for a number of years, therefore being a part of the pinnacle event and having the opportunity to put our knowledge and expertise into the R1 race boat is a great showcase of a true industry collaboration between marine and automotive.”

One team will be eliminated from the competition after this week’s qualifier and the remaining teams will go into the playoffs on Sunday, June 4.