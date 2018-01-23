Limited-Edition Range Rover SV Coupe Teased by Land Rover

Last month, we reported that there was a chance Land Rover would introduce a two-door Range Rover. Details were scarce at the time, but lead designer Gerry McGovern hinted very strongly that SVO, Jaguar Land Rover’s performance division, was working on a low-volume Range Rover coupe. Today, Land Rover confirmed our suspicions when it announced the Range Rover SV Coupe.

The only image we have so far is interior shot you see above, but Land Rover promises the Range Rover SV Coupe will be a full-sized luxury SUV that features a “seductive body design” with a “dramatic two-door silhouette” to accompany its “supremely refined interior.” The exterior styling is still a giant question mark, but it doesn’t look like rear passengers will get their own doors. So unless Land Rover is doing something sneaky, expect this fancy new Range Rover to be an actual coupe and not a four-door “coupe.”

Inside, the SV Coupe looks a lot like you’d imagine an ultra-luxurious Range Rover would look. Aside from the lack of a middle seat in the back, the most notable design element is the wood and aluminum-trimmed console that divides cabin. Based on past experience, we suspect passengers will be extremely comfortable no matter which seat they choose.

“The Range Rover SV Coupe is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” McGovern said in the release.

Whether it’s a true two-door or not, the Range Rover SV Coupe will definitely be exclusive. Land Rover only plans to build 999 of them. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but considering that fewer than 1,000 of them will be hand built by SVO, you can assume it will be expensive. Look for more information to be released when the Range Rover SV Coupe makes is officially revealed at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in early March.