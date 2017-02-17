Lamborghini’s New Forged Carbon Teased

The forthcoming Lamborghini Huracán Performante absolutely blew us away during a recent test run. And it’s more than just a power or suspension upgrade, it’s a whole package that turns the Huracán from a supercar to a racecar built for the road. Part of that heathen chemistry is down to one ingredient, forged carbon.

Originally used in the special edition Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, forged carbon fiber has been slowly added to production cars, such as the removable roof in the Aventador, a few interior pieces, and an optional forged carbon fiber engine bay trim on the Huracán.

Now, Lamborghini is teasing more uses of the company’s new carbon fiber technology with a new video before the Huracán Performante debuts this March at the Geneva Motor Show. The video is just 42 seconds of stylized Lamborghini marketing. The video and views of the forged carbon fiber are gorgeous, but the video really provides no real details on what parts of the new Lamborghini Performante will use the forged carbon fiber. However, we know at the very least the rear wing will be composed of this magical new substance.

We’re eagerly awaiting more information on the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, especially after our man Georg Kacher said, “The Huracán Performante is amazingly stable under hard braking, controls its body movements with the composed virtuosity of a Yoga guru, and sticks to the line like a fast-moving magnetic field guided by an invisible induction loop. Confidence at the limit can easily be stretched from an unperturbed 10 tenths to an only slightly more frivolous 11. What lies beyond would require a stab at the ESP button, a move that calls for a better and more courageous driver.”