Lamborghini Urus Gets Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

It looks like those rumors of a plug-in hybrid Lamborghini Urus were true. Lamborghini’s R&D chief has confirmed the company will offer a plug-in Urus in addition to the standard 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 Urus.

Speaking with Autocar, Maurizio Reggiani said the Urus will be the automaker’s first and only plug-in hybrid across the range. The model is still expected to go on sale globally in 2018, when it will compete with its Volkswagen Group brother, the Bentley Bentayga.

Reggiani said “handling is a function” of power, weight, and aerodynamics, and thus areas the R&D team is trying to perfect in the Urus. “We want to be a leader here and have a chance to change the rules of the game,” he told Autocar.

He also noted turbocharging is “completely mandatory” for the Urus because an SUV needs plenty of torque. But don’t expect turbocharged engines to head to the rest of the lineup. Reggiani said, “A supersports car is completely different; you need the responsiveness of the engine, to feel the spark of every cylinder. We will keep normally aspirated engines for our other models. They are still the best choice.”

As previously reported, the Urus will share the same platform as the Audi Q7. Lamborghini plans to build 3,000 units a year, and the U.S. is expected to be a large market. While its production numbers sound puny, Lamborghini would more than double its current figures.