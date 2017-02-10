Lamborghini Urus SUV Spied During Winter Testing

After five years of continual teasing, production of the Lamborghini Urus SUV will finally start this April. Speaking earlier this week, Lamborghini’s CEO Stefano Domenicali stated, “As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes.” Yet, just days later, we spied one of the first running prototypes to hit the road.

As you can see from the photos, the production Urus bears a close resemblance to the concept we’ve grown used to seeing. It bears Lamborghini’s familial angular styling and the same low-slug, roof and headlights as the concept.

The Urus is Lamborghini’s second go at an SUV, with the brawny LM-002 being the first, However, this will be the first Lamborghini to make use of turbocharging and electrification. When pressed about the drivetrains, Lamborghini’s Research and Development boss, Maurizio Reggiani said that the two technologies were “completely mandatory.”

Powering the Urus will be a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 bespoke to the car. When first reported, the Urus’ price was said to be between $100,000 and $200,000, leaving the possibility that the Urus will be the least expensive Lamborghini on the market.

Further information on the forthcoming SUV is limited, although Reggiani has stated in the past that the use of aluminum and carbon fiber composites will help save weight in the SUV and that the company is targeting a perfect 50/50 weight distribution. Lamborghini is also said to be looking towards giving the Urus a suspension setup that is geared more toward handling prowess than off-road potential.

One rumor we reported on two years ago was that Lamborghini was also looking at developing a Super Veloce version of the Urus. That however, has not been confirmed, although we do hope a plan for one exists.

With a host of international auto shows fast approaching, we may see the production version quite soon, especially since production is supposed to begin later this year.