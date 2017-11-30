Lamborghini Urus Shows Off Fancy Lights in New Video

We’re just days away from the reveal of the Urus, and Lamborghini is kicking its slow tease into overdrive. Until now, we have only seen camouflaged versions of the new model, but now the automaker is showing off specific details of the exterior in a new video.

Most notably, we get a clear look at the headlights and taillights. Both feature unique Y-shaped graphics. The video also gives us a glimpse of the car’s exhaust, spoiler, and mirrors, as well as its bold yellow paint job.

Lamborghini says the Urus features a side-mounted triangular air outlet reminiscent of the one on the LM002 SUV. It’s also said to feature hexagonal wheel arches and a two-thirds, one-third window ratio from Lamborghini’s sports cars.

The Urus will pack a twin-turbo V-8 that makes 650 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. A plug-in hybrid version should arrive a year after the standard model.

The Urus could start around $200,000 in the U.S., a price that will make it compete with the Bentley Bentayga. Rolls-Royce is also preparing a high-sided vehicle that has yet to be revealed, and Sergio Marchionne has said Ferrari is “dead serious” about an SUV.

Lamborghini will unveil the Urus on December 4.

Watch the video below for a closer look at the Urus’ design. And check out the second video to find out how the Urus was inspired by the Countach.