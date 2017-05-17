Lamborghini Urus Prototype Gets Wrung Out on the ‘Ring

A prototype for the Lamborghini Urus has been spotted testing again, and this time we get to see the exotic SUV from multiple angles on the Nürburgring.

We first saw the Lamborghini Urus as a concept way back in 2012, and things don’t appear to have changed much on the production version. The SUV still features a sharply raked roofline and an aggressive, vent-laden front end.

Lambo boss Stefano Domenicali recently revealed that the model will produce 650 hp from the standard twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. A plug-in hybrid variant will arrive a year after the regular Urus. The SUV will ride on a version of the MLB Evo modular platform that also underpins the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7.

The Urus will help Lamborghini eventually double its sales, with production volume expected to climb to 3,500 units a year by 2019. The model will debut at some point this year, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Deliveries in the U.S. won’t begin until the third quarter of 2018, however. Pricing is still unknown, but the Urus could start around $200,000.