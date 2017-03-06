Lamborghini Unveils ‘Ring Master Huracan Performante

Ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini has unwrapped its brightly colored Huracán Performante supercar. After teasing the public for the better part of a month, Lamborghini released a titanic video that shows the Huracán Performante absolutely stomping the infamous Green Hell, the Nürburgring Nordschliefe. Now, in the lead up to the auto show, Lamborghini shed the camouflage and provided us with the information on just how the Huracán Performante was able to achieve such a ludicrous 6:52 lap time.

As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, the new special edition Huracán makes uses of a host of improvements, including a drastic diet that uses forged carbon-fiber, something first seen in the Sesto Elemento. Totaling around 88 pounds, the forged carbon-fiber pieces drops the weight to just over 3,000 pounds

Furthermore, it saw a 30-horsepower bump in power in the Huracán Performante’s naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine, which now generates 640 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. However, 70 percent of the car’s 442 pound-feet of torque is now available at a mere 1,000 rpm, allowing the Huracán Performante to crack off 0-62 mph times of just 2.9 seconds. It will then hit 124 mph just six seconds after 62 mph.

Underneath the Huracán Performante’s lovely skin, Lamborghini stiffened the entire car by 10% with new springs, roll bars, and radial and axial arm bushings. The magnetorheological suspension has been heavily revised to provide a more track focused character and the variable ratio Lamborghini Dynamic Steering is now standard after being recalibrated for the Huracán Performante.

However, the Huracán Performante, as we’ve mentioned previously, is the magical wizardry that is its ALA system (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva). Comprised of forged carbon-fiber elements, the Huracán Performante’s ALA system is made up of the active aero elements in the front splitter and rear diffusor and wing. Each piece has individual elements that are able to open and close independently of each other, allowing the car to either go into low drag mode or increase the amount of aero on a side to “aero vector” the car through a turn.

According to Lamborghini, the electronically controlled ALA system is 80 percent lighter than traditional hydraulic systems, such as those found in McLaren and Ferrari. However, it’s through these electrically controlled flaps that allow the Huracán Performante to slay the Nürburgring with such ferocity. In high speed cornering and full braking instances, thanks to ALA, the Huracán Perfomante develops 750 percent more downforce than the standard Huracán coupe. That’s truly fantastical.

Speaking ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Automobili Lamborghini’s chairman and CEO, Stefano Domenicali said, “The Huracán Performante is the convergence of technological developments to produce a car delivering perfect performance. This new car represents the powerhouse of Lamborghini DNA and innovation, and a 360 degree approach to creating class-leading super sports cars. It illustrates the pinnacle of Lamborghini V-10 production car performance to date, on both track and road, and is perfectly exemplified by its name: Lamborghini Huracán Performante.”

The first customers will take delivery of the Huracán Performante this summer and each will come with a price tag of $274,390. No word on whether or not Lamborghini will make the Huracán Performante a limited run or whether it will be available along with the standard Huracán LP580-2 and LP610-4.