Lamborghini Teases Upcoming Urus on Twitter

It’s the year of the Bull and the Bear as Lamborghini’s Urus SUV draws closer to its production debut. For its latest teaser, Lamborghini took the big, bad Bull to play in the sand and show off the SUV’s off-road prowess.

In the short teaser clip, the Urus can be seen being put through its paces in what looks to be the UAE based on the sand, sun, and camels that litter the vehicle’s b-roll.

Not only do we get a quick look at what the upcoming Lamborghini SUV is capable of (just check out that jump), but we also get a hyper-quick preview of its drive control system.

Extreme environment and performance. A glimpse of the Lamborghini Urus taking on desert sands #SinceWeMadeItPossible https://t.co/SU84FzJPtZ pic.twitter.com/pbP8gKEwWu — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) November 8, 2017

The title of the video is called “Sabbia” which means sand in Italian. It’s also one of the new drive modes for the Lamborghini, which you can see when the driver clicks the Anima drive mode selector from Sport to Sabbia.

There’s also Strada (street), Sport, Sabbia (sand), Terra (Land, or a more likely translation of off-road), and Neve (snow).

We can’t yet tell what type of engine the Urus uses as the video has music over the SUV’s sounds; however, Lamborghini’s Stefano Domenicali said that the standard engine would be a twin-turbocharged V-8 pumping out 650 horsepower.

One piece of the equation we were able to discern is that the Urus has all-wheel steering. Right around the 10-second mark, the video cuts to a frontward facing shot of both wheels. If you pay close attention, the rear wheels turn ever so slightly in line with the front wheels.

Porsche has been using rear wheel steer for years, but it’s only just been introduced to Lamborghinis within the last year or so.

The Urus is set to debut later this year on December 4 and will likely go on sale a short time after that. We’ll be at the launch and be sure to bring you more news as it leaks out.