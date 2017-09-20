Lamborghini Introduces Huracan Super Trofeo EVO

Sant’Agata is back with a revised Super Trofeo Huracan called the EVO and its nickname should be Vlad the Impaler as it looks like it’s going to put your head on a spike.

Based on the previous Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo, the EVO designation comes from a heavily revised aerodynamic kit, as well as improved safety standards.

The new body kit was co-developed with Dallara Engineering, the company that builds IndyCar chassis’, LMP2 chassis’ for Le Mans, DPi chassis’ for IMSA, KTM’s X-Bow, Alfa Romeo’s 4C, and the chassis for the Bugatti Chiron.

According to Lamborghini, the revised aerodynamic kit comes after the Italian marque was looking to maintain the Super Trofeo’s high-downforce, but “achieve higher overall aerodynamic efficiency and so less resistance to forward travel with improved stability.”

And judging from the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO’s appearance, it looks like Lamborghini has achieved those goals.

The race-spec supercar is still powered by the same naturally aspirated V-10 engine, generating 620 horsepower, but now develops 3-percent more torque at top speed than the previous generation Super Trofeo. The engine is coupled to a six gear sequential gearbox made by X-Trac and sends power to the rear wheels alone.

The new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO costs $295,000 here in the U.S. and will make its official track debut in the spring of 2018.

Customers who already run Huracan Super Trofeos won’t be left out though, as Lamborghini will offer the revised kit and upgrades as a separate package, although Lamborghini didn’t specify how much the update would cost.

Speaking to Sportscar365, Lamborghini’s head of motorsport Giorgio Sanna, stated, “Our customers are the main reason we continue in our pursuit of excellence and ongoing improvement. But with the EVO, we wanted to give our customers an even more thrilling experience at the wheel with superior performance and stability.”