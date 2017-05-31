Lamborghini Partners with Medical Engineering Institute for Carbon Fiber Research

Carbon fiber is a hugely useful material in terms of decreasing weight and increasing structural rigidity in today’s super and sports cars. However, it can prove even more invaluable to those that require prosthetic implants and other medical devices that entail lightweight construction.

While carbon-fiber construction has been in the medical field for quite some time, these research departments and companies don’t have the intensive expertise that supercar manufacturers have.

Manufacturers like Lamborghini use carbon fiber and have been molding, bending, stretching, and experimenting with it for years. Lamborghini has announced a partnership with Houston Methodist Research Institute that will see Sant’Agata share its expertise.

The partnership will benefit the Institute’s ongoing research project focused on “A biocompatibility study of composite materials to be used mainly in prosthetic implants, but also in subcutaneous devices.” The materials expertise will see Lamborghini’s carbon-fiber engineers sharing their research into the substance, in the goal of identifying “new materials that are lighter, better tolerated by the human body, and more resistant over time than those currently used in the medical field.”

Lead scientist, and current president and CEO of the Houston Methodist Research Institute, Mauro Ferrari, Ph.D. (Oh yes, we get the coincidence as well), is currently engaged in nanotechnology research and in applied bioengineering, which will directly benefit from Lamborghini’s cooperation as both look to use carbon-fiber composites in their construction.

Both Ferrari and Lamborghini’s Stefano Domenicali, the brand’s current chairman and CEO, sat down in Sant’Agata Bolognese and signed the partnership documents. According to Lamborghini, the brand is also working with the Occupational Medicine Unit of Bologna University Hospital, the Neurosurgery of IRCCS Institute of Neurological Science of Bologna, The Neurosurgery Humanitas University Rozzano-Milano, the CNR Institute of Neuroscience and Humanitas, and the IRCSS Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna.