Lamborghini Murcielago Drift Car Battles Nissan GT-R Drift Car

Your average drift car is a clapped out, half-broken, zip-tie-held-together Nissan 240 SX from the early 1990s. Why, because these cars are cheap to buy, repair, and you couldn’t care less if you crash it. These cars here, however, are not normal drift cars. They aren’t even normal cars. Here we have Daigo Saito’s drift-spec Lamborghini Murcielago and Steve Biagioni’s R35 Nissan GT-R.

Saito’s drift Lamborghini project started a few years ago, and while its initial debut was truly a sight, and glorious sound, to behold, it made its debut, and just sort of fell of the face of the Earth. We wanted more of the stripped-out, caged, V-12 monster drift car. Finally, Saito has delivered and brought along Biagioni’s crazy GT-R.

“BattleDrift 2” feels like a Guy Ritchie movie. Filmed in the U.K. at the docks, with their very own Cockney gangster, the pair use the docks as their own personal drift and “Gymkhana” course, slaying tires and sending thrilling shivers to all viewers through the high-pitched wail of the naturally aspirated V-12 Lamborghini.

But while Saito has the sound wall, Biagioni’s GT-R has double the horsepower.

The GT-R generates nearly 1,400 horsepower, easily defeating the rear tires of the GT-R. From the GT-R, all you can hear are the massive twin-turbochargers spooling up and the car’s wastegate hissing like a drunk adder. The two cars are frankly ridiculous in every way and we wished we saw more supercar drift cars, such as Ryan Tuerck’s Ferrari-powered Toyota GT86, as their engines make for truly gob-smacking entertainment.

Yet, the two drifters aren’t alone. Midway through the video, what appears to be a stadium super truck enters the fray and starts drifting and jumping along with the two supercar drift machines. Check it out below.