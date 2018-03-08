Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Coming This Summer for $308,859

When Lamborghini’s test driver Marco Mapelli unleased the Lamborghini Huracan Performante on the Nurburgring, it lapped the legendary track in a blistering 6:52.01. That’s faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder, Nissan GT-R NISMO, Mercedes-AMG GT R, and even Lamborghini’s own Aventador Super Veloce.

So yeah, the Huracan Performante is definitely fast. But what if you want to lay down blistering lap times while also feeling the wind in whatever hair sticks out under your helmet? In that case, meet the brand new Huracan Performante Spyder.

Like the coupe, the Huracan Performante Spyder is powered by a 5.2-liter V-10 good for 630 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque.

Unlike most of its competitors, however, the Lamborghini is naturally aspirated, which means power doesn’t peak until you hit 8,000 rpm.

Floor it, and Lamborghini says the all-wheel-drive supercar will hit 62 mph in 3.1 seconds. At 9.3 seconds, Lambo estimates you should be at 124 mph, and the Performante Spyder will keep accelerating all the way to 202 mph.

By Lamborghini’s official numbers, that 0-60 time is 0.2 second slower than the coupe’s, but the top speed is the same. Unfortunately, Lamborghini didn’t say how much those figures change with the top down.

The convertible also still gets ALA, Lamborghini’s active aerodynamics package. It’s hard to figure out how big a difference ALA makes, but in theory, adjustable flaps up front work with valves in the wing to optimize drag and downforce based on driving conditions.

Lamborghini hasn’t said how long it takes to lower the roof, but it does promise that raising it only takes 17 seconds and that it can be operated at speeds of up to 30 mph.

However, like most convertibles, the open-top experience comes with a weight penalty. In this case, a 276-pound weight penalty. That said, the Spyder is said to be just as stiff as the coupe.

Removing the roof also drove the price up. In the U.S., the Performante Spyder will cost $308,859. That’s approximately $35,000 (or one fully loaded Mazda MX-5 Miata) more than the $274,390 it takes to buy a base Performante coupe.

Fittingly, the Huracan Performante Spyder will go on sale this summer.