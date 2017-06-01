Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 Makes the Best Donuts

The Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 is one of the best supercars available. It’s naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine sings, its styling is killer, and it is the quintessential entry-level supercar. Yet, it’s the Huracan LP580-2 that’s truly the special Huracan we’d actually buy ourselves.

The Huracan LP580-2 is special because of that last number: 2. The “2” denotes the wheels driven, and in this case, it’s the rear wheels and rear wheels only. Unlike its LP610-4 sibling, the LP580-2 is a rear-wheel drive only Lamborghini, which in our eyes, makes it infinitely better.

A Huracan LP580-2 is more leery, manic, and wild — what a Lamborghini should be. However, the Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 seen in the video below takes those character traits and ups the ante even more thanks to a hydraulic handbrake and stunt driver, Samuel Hubinette.

This specific 2016 Huracan LP580-2 was built in conjunction with GMG Racing, Vorsteiner, and Lamborghini of Newport to assist Hubinette’s wife Stina, in getting more attention to her own stunt driver career. The car features a Vorsteiner carbon-fiber body kit, GMG Racing exhaust, Vorsteiner wheels wrapped in sticky Nitto tires, and a one-off custom hydraulic handbrake with a Wilwood rear brake setup to get this Lambo sideways.

You may remember Sam’s wife Stina, and this car specifically, from her video drifting at a dealership, that set the internet aflame. Now, Sam has brought the drift Lambo to Hoonigan for some smoky shenanigans.

Check out the drift Lamborghini tearing up a parking lot, spinning its Nitto tires into oblivion thanks to its 580 horsepower V-10 and rear-wheel drive system.