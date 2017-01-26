Lamborghini Gallardo + Snow = Good Times

What do you do when you own a Lamborghini Gallardo and the roads are covered with a few inches of fresh powder?

Well, if you are James Condon, aka The Stradman, you talk your pals into some skiing and snowboarding behind your Lambo and then post the video on YouTube.

“It was just another one of those days,” said Condon on his Facebook page.

It’s a fun video with some great footage of the Park City, Utah-based filmmaker and his friends, Clayton and Susanna, doing some really dumb things with a 520-horsepower Italian fighting bull. Like standing on someone’s back while both riding on an inner tube that’s being pulled by a sports car on a snow covered road for starters.

And if we have to say it, please don’t try and do this yourself — well, at least not before inviting us along first.

Condon apparently saved up his pennies for 11 years in order to purchase his dream car. He recently told KSL.com that he snagged a 2006 model from the original owner with only 9,500 miles on the clock. His Gallardo packs a 5.0-liter V-10 engine and even has the coveted 6-speed manual transmission.

He’s added a brilliant purple, black, and gray camouflage wrap with a matching customized storage box and a pair of skis to go with it. It looks pretty damn cool.

“I’m not a wealthy man but I love cars. I think only someone who loves cars like I do can relate to the sacrifices I’ve made for a car,” he tells the news site.

Condon also said that he uses his Gallardo, which currently has over 32,000 miles on it, as his daily driver. Way to go, Stradman! It’s great to see a true enthusiast who isn’t afraid to put some wild and crazy miles on his ride.

See you on the road — or slopes, dude.