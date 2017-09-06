Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Coming to 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Dropping the top on the Lamborghini Aventador S reveals an even sleeker vehicle than the original coupe. At least that’s what we imagine when we look at images of the new roadster ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show later this month.

Just like the Aventador S coupe, the open-air model has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine. This unit produces 730 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque, and helps the car accelerate to 62 mph in 3 seconds, just 0.1 second behind Lamborghini’s estimate for the coupe. Top speed remains intact at 217 mph, despite adding an extra 110 pounds.

While its performance is largely the same as the coupe, the Aventador S Roadster features its own unique design. It gets different body lines from the coupe to enhance its unique “aerodynamic character,” as Lamborghini puts it. An engine bridge runs from the back window to the rear of the vehicle, mixing together the body color with matte black painted carbon fiber engine bonnet blades. Buyers can also opt for a transparent rear compartment that shows off the mighty V-12.

The model receives hardtop roof panels that can be stored in the trunk up front. Each panel weighs less than 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds), and an easy fastening system promises to make quick work of removing the top. While the panels come in a standard matte black carbon fiber finish, customers can also elect for a high gloss black roof or shiny visible carbon fiber.

Indeed, there are plenty of ways to make things interesting with carbon fiber. Carbon fiber packages are offered, and the Color Blu Aegir model brings high gloss carbon fiber to the wing mirrors and windscreen frame and visible carbon fiber to the front and rear bumper, side skirts, air intakes, and outlets. Lamborghini also offers combinations of leather and Alcantara upholstery as well as various stitching and trims, but customers who really want to customize their vehicle will turn to the Ad Personam customization program.

Deliveries of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster begin in February 2018. Expect to pay at least $460,247.