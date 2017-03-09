Koenigsegg Reigns in Geneva with Over 4,000 Horsepower in Three Cars

Invading the Geneva Motor Show floor this year were three examples totaling over 4,000 horsepower by hypercar extraordinaire Koenigsegg. The Swedish supercar company used the auto show to both celebrate the first two customer-bound production Regera megacars and deliver them on the show’s floor. The Regera generates 1,500 horsepower from its hybrid twin-turbocharged V-8 engine and is mated to a single-speed, direct drive transmission — the first in the world. From a standstill, the Regera can hit 186 mph in just 10 seconds, and 248 mph in 10 more.

According to Koenigsegg, “The first Regera to be delivered is finished with a modern twist on a well-known sports car livery. Reminiscent of classic British Racing Green, the green tinted clear coat allows the perfectly aligned carbon-fiber weave to shine through. It is a constant reminder that the Regera is a thoroughbred performance car featuring only the latest, greatest technology. The interior is finished in rich Saddle Brown leather with a combination of basket weave and flat leather covering the seats, rear wall, steering wheel, and doors.”

Further, it’s been fitted with the company’s “Tresex” hollow-core carbon-fiber wheels and Michelin’s brand new Pilot Sport 4S tires.

“The second Regera wears a combination of candy apple red with a clear carbon center section and candy apple red hood stripe. Air intakes along the side of the car are also finished in clear carbon. The interior is finished in black leather with highlights in Lingonberry. This Regera is also fitted with Koenigsegg’s new three spoke carbon-fiber wheels.”

The third car on display at Koenigsegg’s stand is the Agera RS “Gryphon,” features Koenigsegg’s twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that develops 1,360 horsepower and weighs just 3,075 pounds, a hair away from the “magical 1:1 power to weight ratio” Koenigsegg strives for.

The car was named after a creature with the body, rear legs, and tail of a lion combined with the head, wings, and talons of an eagle. It is used on the provincial flag where Koenigsegg’s factory is located in Ängelholm. The Agera RS Gryphon’s skin is a mix of clear carbon and highlights finished with real, 24-carat gold leaf. Additionally, gold leaf was used for all the external striping, barding, hood struts, engine badging, and interior highlights. However, you can’t have a clear-carbon/gold leaf car without a matching helmet. Built by Ettore Callegaro, the custom carbon-fiber racing helmet additionally received gold leaf throughout the design.

Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, the company’s founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg said, “We stand now at the dawn of a new era for our company. Recent investments in our factory, and most importantly, in our people, see the company and the wider Koenigsegg family growing like never before. Everything is bigger at Koenigsegg than it was a year ago today. We have seen record sales, record growth in our workforce and facilities, and for the first time ever, we now have two vehicles being built in parallel on our production line. The future has never looked brighter.”